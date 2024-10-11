Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Sells $17,700.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 3,540 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $17,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,880 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Full House Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLL stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $172.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.00.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth $57,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 107.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

