FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Short Interest Update

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

FullNet Communications stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. FullNet Communications has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

FullNet Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

