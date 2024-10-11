Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 27,985 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,985 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.33 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.