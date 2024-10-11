Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VIZIO by 1,294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,500 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $43,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 918,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $9,784,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $6,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

VIZIO Stock Performance

VIZIO stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.77 and a beta of 2.04. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

Insider Activity at VIZIO

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $28,437.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,311.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIZIO Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

