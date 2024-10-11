Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $29,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZG. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,145,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 114,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 114,580 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,551,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Zillow Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $29,583.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $29,583.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,335.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

