Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $32,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,778,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.36.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $126.76 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.66.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

