Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $38,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,446,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,822,000.

ESGU stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $126.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

