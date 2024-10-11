Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 176,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,605,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $207.63 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $145.94 and a 12-month high of $208.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.