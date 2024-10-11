Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 251,280 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 78,833 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,342,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 54.21 and a quick ratio of 54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARI

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $49,942.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,278.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.