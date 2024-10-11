FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

FutureFuel Stock Down 1.3 %

FutureFuel stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.62. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at FutureFuel

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

In other news, Director Paul Manheim bought 6,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,528.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 821.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.