FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,910 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,419,000 after buying an additional 1,678,784 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8,261.4% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 943,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 932,216 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.