FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($1.32). The company had revenue of C$57.78 million for the quarter.
