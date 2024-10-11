FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($1.32). The company had revenue of C$57.78 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bsr Reit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Bsr Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

