FY2024 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Raised by Analyst

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.65. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.