FY2025 EPS Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.47) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.53). The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.09) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $41.81.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.12 million.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

