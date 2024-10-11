FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG) Issued By Roth Capital

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Nevada King Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Nevada King Gold Stock Up 4.5 %

Nevada King Gold Company Profile

CVE:NKG opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. Nevada King Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34.

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

