FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG) Issued By Roth Capital

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Nevada King Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year.
Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).
Nevada King Gold Stock Up 4.5 %
Nevada King Gold Company Profile
Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nevada King Gold
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada King Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada King Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.