Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.37 and traded as low as $3.84. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 210,314 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

