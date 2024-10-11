GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,743,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 30.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Watsco Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $484.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.28. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.58 and a 1 year high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

