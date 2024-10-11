GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,393 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 50.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

