GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 9,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after buying an additional 61,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in RPM International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,676,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RPM International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $131.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.84 and a 12-month high of $131.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.24.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPM

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $406,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,691 shares of company stock worth $7,202,419. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.