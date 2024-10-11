GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 292 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 472.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 376,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $70,610,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in IQVIA by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,635,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,998,000 after purchasing an additional 264,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $230.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.78 and its 200 day moving average is $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.36.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

