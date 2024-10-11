GAMMA Investing LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Workday by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Workday by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $245.16 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.51. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Workday

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at $51,106,379.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,747 shares of company stock valued at $77,512,235 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.