GAMMA Investing LLC Has $290,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in GoDaddy by 2,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in GoDaddy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in GoDaddy by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 866.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GDDY opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.15 and a twelve month high of $167.65. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average is $142.66.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $585,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,630,815.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $439,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,084,059.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,632 shares in the company, valued at $27,630,815.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,771. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

