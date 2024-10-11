GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 31,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $145.84.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

