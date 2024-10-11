GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 485,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GD Culture Group Stock Down 4.3 %

GD Culture Group stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. GD Culture Group has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $12.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GD Culture Group Company Profile

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

