genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Up 13.9% – Should You Buy?

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) was up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Approximately 12,457,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 13,938,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

genedrive Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.98. The company has a market cap of £13.95 million, a PE ratio of -64.43 and a beta of -0.04.

Insider Activity at genedrive

In other news, insider Ian David Gilham bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,261.88). Company insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

