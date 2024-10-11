Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 134.61% from the company’s current price.
Genfit Stock Performance
NASDAQ GNFT opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.
About Genfit
