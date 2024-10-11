Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.20.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,702.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

