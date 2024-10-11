Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Giga-tronics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GIGA remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Giga-tronics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.44.
Giga-tronics Company Profile
