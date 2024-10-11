Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $84.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.83.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $84.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2,483.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 245,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,301 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 32,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,792,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

