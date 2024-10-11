Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $497.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 41,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

