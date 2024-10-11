Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,787 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.28. 92,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,623. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

