Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Stake Lessened by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $34.54 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $242.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
