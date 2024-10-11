Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 54,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $56.99.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

