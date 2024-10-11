Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.68 and traded as high as $2.79. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 12,202 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

