Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Announces Earnings Results

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, reports. Goodfellow had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of C$139.67 million during the quarter.

Goodfellow Price Performance

GDL stock opened at C$13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Goodfellow has a one year low of C$13.38 and a one year high of C$16.06. The stock has a market cap of C$116.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.44.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

