Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 1,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 20,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHIX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth $15,840,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 500,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 544,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

