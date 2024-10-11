Governance OHM Price Hits $4,191.72 on Top Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $4,191.72 or 0.06631988 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $10,326.02 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
