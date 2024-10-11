Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Major Shareholder Chun R. Ding Purchases 7,629 Shares

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chun R. Ding bought 7,629 shares of Grail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $103,144.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,503,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,369,415.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Grail Stock Performance

Shares of Grail stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Grail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59.

Get Grail alerts:

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.