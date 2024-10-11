Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Up 787.5% in September

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 787.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GREEL opened at $8.82 on Friday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.09%.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

