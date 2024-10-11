Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Dividend of $1.26 (OTCMKTS:GPAGF)

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Gruma Price Performance

Shares of GPAGF stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Gruma has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $21.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.

About Gruma

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

