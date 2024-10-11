Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Dividend of $1.26 (OTCMKTS:GPAGF)

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.
Gruma Price Performance
Shares of GPAGF stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Gruma has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $21.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.
About Gruma
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gruma
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Volatility in Applied Digital May Create an Entry Opportunity
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Delta’s Earnings Miss? Wall Street Calls It a Buy Opportunity
- What is a Dividend King?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.