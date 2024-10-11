Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0095 per share by the bank on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0094972.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AVAL opened at $2.04 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.98.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.03 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

