Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Down 74.9% in September

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the September 15th total of 849,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,130.0 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:GCHEF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.25. 703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,169. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.