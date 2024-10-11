GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in GSK by 71.3% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,036,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,488 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of GSK by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,020 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in GSK by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after buying an additional 1,512,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in GSK by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,433,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

