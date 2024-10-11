Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$38.99 and last traded at C$39.89, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.50.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.81. The company has a market cap of C$109.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of C$64.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.1803191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

