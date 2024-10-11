Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $185.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

GWRE stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.90. 115,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,908. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $186.90. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,331.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at $20,539,463.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

