GYEN Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.07 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. GYEN has a total market cap of $14.07 million and approximately $4,726.86 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GYEN Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

