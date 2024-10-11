Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

HG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,249,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $6,454,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 313,417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $3,831,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,545,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 21.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

