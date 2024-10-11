Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and traded as low as $45.17. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $45.34, with a volume of 3,740 shares.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück SE will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

