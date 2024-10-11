Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Trading Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €139.50 ($153.30) and last traded at €139.60 ($153.41). Approximately 8,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €141.70 ($155.71).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €149.94 and a 200 day moving average of €155.97.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.