Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 9,547.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Hasbro by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 16.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $72.34 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.53%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.